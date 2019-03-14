MPs ratify decision not to renew Robert McBride’s Ipid contract
CAPE TOWN - It looks like the end of the road for former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride after the National Assembly adopted a decision not to renew his contract.
The House has on Thursday ratified the police committee’s decision not to renew McBride’s contract, which expired at the end of February.
Police Minister Bheki Cele has already appointed an acting head of Ipid, who will lead the organisation for the next three months.
On Thursday, Members of Parliament ratified a police committee decision when the National Assembly voted in favour of not renewing McBride’s five-year contract.
Committee chairperson Francois Beukman said: “Mr McBride, in his court papers, acknowledged that he has no right or entitlement to renewal and that the authority to determine whether the contract should be renewed lies with the portfolio committee on police.”
Ironically, it was Democratic Alliance MP Dianne Kohler Barnard who came to McBride’s defence, after questioning his appointment in 2014, calling it cadre deployment.
“An ANC member twice called him a liar, someone who they refused to allow them to defend themselves. Now, that’s the definition of a Kangaroo court.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
