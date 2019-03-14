Popular Topics
Motshekga deeply concerned by high levels of school violence

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says she hopes that police will prioritise the murder case of 19-year-old Kulani Mathebula, who was fatally stabbed on Wednesday.

FILE: Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga. Picture: Hitekani Magwedze/EWN
FILE: Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga. Picture: Hitekani Magwedze/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says that she is deeply concerned with the high levels of violence reported in schools.

Motshekga says she hopes that police will prioritise the murder case of 19-year-old Kulani Mathebula, who was fatally stabbed on Wednesday.

The grade 11 Mondeor High School pupil was attacked while on his way to school.

Three suspects have since been arrested in connection with his murder.

The minister's spokesperson Troy Martens: "Police need to investigate and get to the bottom of this. There's a legal process that needs to take place."

Martens says that communities have a responsibility to instil in children the notion that violence is unacceptable.

"We need to protect our children from this violence and the cycle of violence that we're seeing perpetuated in our school system."

Mathebula's murder follows the fatal stabbing of another pupil barely a week ago at the Emmanuel Secondary School in Kimberley, allegedly over his matric dance shoes.

COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA