Motshekga deeply concerned by high levels of school violence

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says that she is deeply concerned with the high levels of violence reported in schools.

The grade 11 Mondeor High School pupil was attacked while on his way to school.

Three suspects have since been arrested in connection with his murder.

The minister's spokesperson Troy Martens: "Police need to investigate and get to the bottom of this. There's a legal process that needs to take place."

Martens says that communities have a responsibility to instil in children the notion that violence is unacceptable.

"We need to protect our children from this violence and the cycle of violence that we're seeing perpetuated in our school system."

Mathebula's murder follows the fatal stabbing of another pupil barely a week ago at the Emmanuel Secondary School in Kimberley, allegedly over his matric dance shoes.