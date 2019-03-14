Memorial service for Kulani Mathebula to be held on Friday
The 19-year-old was attacked allegedly by three teenagers from another school, who have since been arrested.
JOHANNESBURG - A memorial service will be held on Friday for Kulani Mathebula, the pupil who was stabbed to death, while walking to Mondeor High School.
The 19-year-old was attacked allegedly by three teenagers from another school, who have since been arrested.
Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said: “The memorial service will be at 9am. As emotions will be high, there will not be any expectations of normal schooling under those circumstances. We’ll give learners a space to mourn and pay their last respects to the fellow learner.”
WATCH: Mondeor High School pupil fatally stabbed
Meanwhile, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has praised the police for the swift arrests of two more suspects linked to the fatal stabbing of a Mondeor High School pupil.
Lesufi says that he is impressed with the turnaround in the investigation.
The first suspect - a 13-year-old boy - hours after the crime.
Two others - both aged 15 - were arrested in the early hours of Thursday morning - one in Soweto and the other in nearby Naturena.
Lesufi said he suspected those behind the murder of Mathebula may be school pupils.
He added while he didn’t want to speculate, but pupils could be seen in some of the video footage obtained in connection with Mathebula’s murder.
Additional reporting by Mia Lindeque.
Popular in Local
-
Nene: ‘Shivambu tried to influence VBS curatorship decision’
-
Standard Bank to cut around 1,200 jobs, close 91 branches in SA
-
It's 4/10: Woolies water 'help' Maimane get his numbers right
-
Gugu Ncube: Unisa stripped me of my dignity
-
Leaked audio: MEC Faith Mazibuko threatens staff, uses racist language
-
MPs ratify decision not to renew Robert McBride’s Ipid contract
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.