Memorial service for Kulani Mathebula to be held on Friday

The 19-year-old was attacked allegedly by three teenagers from another school, who have since been arrested.

JOHANNESBURG - A memorial service will be held on Friday for Kulani Mathebula, the pupil who was stabbed to death, while walking to Mondeor High School.

Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said: “The memorial service will be at 9am. As emotions will be high, there will not be any expectations of normal schooling under those circumstances. We’ll give learners a space to mourn and pay their last respects to the fellow learner.”

Meanwhile, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has praised the police for the swift arrests of two more suspects linked to the fatal stabbing of a Mondeor High School pupil.

Lesufi says that he is impressed with the turnaround in the investigation.

The first suspect - a 13-year-old boy - hours after the crime.

Two others - both aged 15 - were arrested in the early hours of Thursday morning - one in Soweto and the other in nearby Naturena.

Lesufi said he suspected those behind the murder of Mathebula may be school pupils.

He added while he didn’t want to speculate, but pupils could be seen in some of the video footage obtained in connection with Mathebula’s murder.

Additional reporting by Mia Lindeque.