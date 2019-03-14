MEC Mazibuko's threat to staff: 'Give me combi courts or your resignations'

Mazibuko has threatened her staff with dismissal if they failed to flout regulations and build sport facilities to ensure the ANC win elections.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Sports and Recreation MEC Faith Mazibuko has demanded combi court sports facilities from her staff to help the ANC win elections.

“I want those combi courts. How you do it, even if you use magic, you better do it. We want to use it to campaign to win elections. I want combi courts!”

In a leaked recording, Mazibuko threatened her staff with dismissal if they failed to flout regulations and build sport facilities.

“No stories! I don’t want stories! If you are prepared to give me stories then give me your resignation letters, then I’m firing you people.”

Her department has denied that the MEC pressured the senior managers into flouting the regulations, saying that Mazibuko did not literally mean that the officials must act against the law.

The separtment is now investigating who leaked the audio recording, adding that it was confidential and never meant to be shared with the public.

Listen the audio below.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)