Mazibuko promises to work on non-racial society after threatening staff in audio
In the clip, Mazibuko can be heard instructing her subordinated to flout procedure and fast track the building of sports facilities to benefit the African National Congress ahead of the polls.
JOHANNESBURG - Sports and Recreation Department MEC Faith Mazibuko has promised to work hard to build a non-racial and non-sexist society after being slammed for threatening her staff in an audio clip that’s been widely shared online.
When some staffer interjected, she threatened them with dismissals if they fail to carry out her orders.
The MEC goes on to rant about how she believes Indian and white women are undesirable to work with because "they speak too much English."
After initially trying to clarify her comments, the MEC has released another statement on Thursday afternoon apologising for her tone and improper language.
WATCH: Leaked audio: MEC Faith Mazibuko threatens staff, uses racist language
Her spokesperson Nomazwe Ntlokwana read her statement and said: “After deep personal reflection, I want to unreservedly apologise for the tone and improper language I used. I am willing to subject myself to whatever appropriate sanction to be imposed on me by Premier Makhura and my organisation.”
Meanwhile, the African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng says its noted the apology from Mazibuko but it’s not enough.
The party said her comments go against the values of the party.
ANC provincial secretary Jacob Khawe said needs to apologise to the white and Indian communities she offended.
“We want more, as we said in the morning we are shocked and embarrassed. This is an unfortunate statement, no ANC leader should say that and I hope all of us have learned that whatever power or anger that we have, there are certain utterances that you don’t make. [Especially] utterances of discrimination.
"Sanctions of integrity are there; we have a always said it is a period of renewal and redoing things differently in Gauteng. Some of the sanctions are harsh and for some, it is an opportunity to self-correct.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
