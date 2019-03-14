-
'Angry' ANC says City of CT made R1 billion from water services
-
At least 10 people killed in Western Cape every day - MEC
-
Cape Town Uber driver stabbed to death inside vehicle
-
AfriForum won't let businessman accused of raping grandchild off the hook
-
Black farmers say still too much red tape to get start-up funds
-
Lion to be returned to Karoo National Park after going walkabout
-
-
Ramaphosa to meet union leaders over Eskom unbundling, election support
-
Dept denies MEC pressured staff to flout tender processes to help ANC win polls
-
ANC confident its Parly candidates won't hurt party's image at polls
-
Gauteng MEC in hot water for appearing to pressure employees to flout processes
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallenge
-
Longest-serving DA KZN leader joins ANC along with 4 others
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The 'c' word of elections - coalitions
-
OPINION: I once had Luke Perry hair
-
OPINION: The ugly side of the MDC revealed
-
OPINION: On Karima Brown, the EFF and the fallacy of a 'just-world'
-
OPINION: What a failed Joburg project tells us about mega cities in Africa
-
OPINION: Consistency key for Pollard in important World Cup year
-
Ramaphosa to meet union leaders over Eskom unbundling, election support
-
Court hears Bosasa directors made 'big mistake' on liquidation decision
-
Martinus de Jonge says Matjila moved him from his job without reason
-
Fiat Chrysler to recall 863,000 autos over emissions
-
#RandReport: Rand weaker before next Brexit showdown
-
Spotify lodges EU complaint against Apple over unfair music competition
Lotto results: Wednesday, 13 March 2019
-
Outage hits Facebook, Instagram users worldwide
-
Party with a purpose: Sjava calls for an end to violence in SA
-
Ozzy Osbourne expected early death
-
Hollywood stars among dozens charged over college entrance scam
-
ANALYSIS: Local solutions can boost healthier food choices in South Africa
-
Genes may explain why some women on the pill still get pregnant
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 12 March 2019
-
'Style muse': Meghan's rise to a royal fashionista
-
R. Kelly's publicist believes CBS interview 'helped' disgraced artist
-
Mane double breaks Bayern to send Liverpool through
-
Netball World Cup brings over R2 million to SA Economy
-
SA cruise to another easy win over SL
-
'Excited' City of CT gears up for Bayhill tournament
-
HSBC CT 7s unveils new look that includes women's tournament
-
Atletico fall short again in latest bid to upset the odds
-
Party with a purpose: Sjava calls for an end to violence in SA
-
Gugu Ncube accuses Unisa of stripping her of her dignity
-
'We don't accept white people' - BLF registers for May elections
-
Magashule: Dlamini, Gigaba, Mokonyane make it to ANC Parly list
-
SABC receives interim financial relief
-
Mondeor High pupil murdered on way to school
-
Jozi man takes #WooliesWaterChallenge to the next level
-
'Even if I die, it doesn't matter' - Vincent Khosa, the Alex flood hero
-
Lesufi calls on police to act on pupils who break the law
-
Why does Danny K's tweet 'touch your studio'?
-
Msimanga says DA can't rule out coalition with EFF in Gauteng
-
Is South Africa ready for a coalition government?
-
SSA, Zuma and Mbeki: Ronnie Kasrils lifts lid on abuse of intelligence agency
-
Koko: Eskom in big trouble, but SA won't become another Venezuela
-
SSA report will provide opportunity to fix intelligence agency, says minister
-
If Twitter followers translated into votes, Julius Malema would be president
-
Eskom tariff hikes will further increase municipal debts, says Salga
-
How Cyril Ramaphosa fared in his last Parly Q&A session
-
CARTOON: Dark Days Indeed
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic Masculinity
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power Debate
-
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her Luck
-
CARTOON: Raising Suspicions
-
[CARTOON] A Low Ebb
-
[CARTOON] Budget Meals
-
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!
-
[CARTOON] No Love Lost
Lion to be returned to Karoo National Park after going walkabout
The animal was found in the vicinity of the Northern Cape town of Sutherland on Wednesday, more than 300 kilometres from the park.
CAPE TOWN - The adventurous lion who went on a week-long walkabout will soon be taken back to the Karoo National Park.
The animal was found in the vicinity of the Northern Cape town of Sutherland on Wednesday, more than 300 kilometres from the park.
He escaped from the reserve last month.
Reynold Thakhuli of SANParks says that tracking the animal was no easy feat.
“Some of our rangers came from inside where the spoor was leading. We got a call to say the lion was spotted. We had a helicopter on standby and quickly picked up on it. We darted the animal.”
The lion will be transported back to the national park on Thursday.
