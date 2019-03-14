Lion to be returned to Karoo National Park after going walkabout

The animal was found in the vicinity of the Northern Cape town of Sutherland on Wednesday, more than 300 kilometres from the park.

CAPE TOWN - The adventurous lion who went on a week-long walkabout will soon be taken back to the Karoo National Park.

He escaped from the reserve last month.

Reynold Thakhuli of SANParks says that tracking the animal was no easy feat.

“Some of our rangers came from inside where the spoor was leading. We got a call to say the lion was spotted. We had a helicopter on standby and quickly picked up on it. We darted the animal.”

The lion will be transported back to the national park on Thursday.