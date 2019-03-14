Lesufi hails swift arrests of Kulani Mathebula's murder suspects

Hours after the stabbing of Mathebula, police arrested a 13-year-old boy and in the early hours of Thursday morning, they arrested two more 15-year-old boys.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has praised the police for the swift arrests of two more suspects linked to the fatal stabbing of a Mondeor High School pupil.

Kulani Mathebula (19) was killed on Wednesday while walking to his school.

Hours after the stabbing, police arrested a 13-year-old boy and in the early hours of Thursday morning, they arrested two more 15-year-old boys.

Lesufi says that he is impressed with the turnaround in the investigation.

"Praises and praises to police. I never thought that I would see the day that I would have to hand over a body to a parent. When they hear the news that they've arrested somebody, it brings that little relief."