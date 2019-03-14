KZN CoGTA Dept offers reward after offices set alight

It’s understood the property was petrol bombed during protests over land issues overnight.

DURBAN - The offices of the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs in KwaZulu-Natal has been set alight.

MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube has slammed the action, calling it "barbaric" and saying it undermines the country's democracy.

Spokesperson Lenox Mabaso said: “But we will not succumb to criminals. We are going to continue to work to continue to deliver services to the people. The department has set aside, together with the police, an amount to the tune of R100,000 for anyone with information to come forward to that we can quickly apprehend the criminal. So, we call on the community to expose this [person] so they can be dealt with by our law enforcement agencies.”

