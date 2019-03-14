KZN Cogta building fire damage estimated to cost R17m

The KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance Department has issued an R100,000 reward for any information that leads to those responsible.

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance Department (Cogta) says the damage to one of its buildings in Mayville, which was set alight, is estimated at about R17 million.

The building was torched early on Thursday morning by unknown arsonists.

The department condemned the act, describing it as barbaric.

Cogta issued a R100,000 reward for any information that leads to those responsible.

Spokesperson Lennox Mabaso said: “We’re assessing further to see if it’s conducive for staff to continue to work in such an environment. They [staff] are still traumatised, but there are available offices where people will continue to work.”

