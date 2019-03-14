Popular Topics
KZN Cogta building fire damage estimated to cost R17m

The KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance Department has issued an R100,000 reward for any information that leads to those responsible.

KZN Department for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs is offering an R100 000 reward for information leading to the arrest of individuals responsible for the torching of departmental offices in Mayville. Picture: @kzncogta/Facebook.com.
13 minutes ago

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance Department (Cogta) says the damage to one of its buildings in Mayville, which was set alight, is estimated at about R17 million.

The building was torched early on Thursday morning by unknown arsonists.

The department condemned the act, describing it as barbaric.

Cogta issued a R100,000 reward for any information that leads to those responsible.

Spokesperson Lennox Mabaso said: “We’re assessing further to see if it’s conducive for staff to continue to work in such an environment. They [staff] are still traumatised, but there are available offices where people will continue to work.”

Posted by KZNCOGTA on Wednesday, 13 March 2019

Posted by KZNCOGTA on Thursday, 14 March 2019

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA