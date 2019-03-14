Kitshoff back to bolster Stormers

Springbok prop Steven Kitshoff has recovered from a hamstring injury that has prevented him from featuring for the Stormers in the first four rounds of Super Rugby and will start against the Jaguares at Newlands on Friday evening.

JOHANNESBURG - Springbok prop Steven Kitshoff has recovered from a hamstring injury that has prevented him from featuring for the Stormers in the first four rounds of Super Rugby and will start against the Jaguares at Newlands on Friday evening.

He replaces Alistair Vermaak, who is ruled out with a neck injury which could see him miss the rest of the competition. Scarra Ntubeni will also start at hooker while Juarno Augustus also gets a start at the back of the scrum.

In the backs, Dillon Leyds will start ahead of Damian Willemse at fullback in the only other change to the squad.

Stormers – 15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Dan du Plessis, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 SP Marais, 10 Jean-Luc du Plessis, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Juarno Augustus, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Steven Kitshoff.

Subs: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Corne Fourie, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Cobus Wiese, 20 Jaco Coetzee, 21 Justin Phillips, 22 Ruhan Nel, 23 Damian Willemse.