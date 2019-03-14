Kingon's tenure as acting Sars commissioner extended for another 90 days

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has appointed Mark Kingon as acting South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner for another 90-day period or until a new commissioner is appointed.

This brings to four the number of times Kingon’s term has been extended, as President Cyril Ramaphosa searches for a new permanent appointment to take over at the revenue service.

This latest decision extends Kingon’s term as the acting head of Sars until June but it’s widely expected that a new permanent appointment will be made by then.

Last month, Mboweni appointed a seven-member panel, which is chaired by Trevor Manuel, to interview and shortlist Sars commissioner candidates.

Among those helping Manuel is Judge Dennis Davis of the Davis Tax Committee and Treasury deputy Director-General Ismael Momoniat.

Since Kingon was appointed to act in the capacity a year ago, he has revived enforcement units disbanded under the disastrous tenure of former Sars boss Tom Moyane.