Kenya slams 'illegitimate' IAAF scrapping of 5,000m in Diamond League
Kenyan and Ethiopian athletes have dominated the middle and long-distance running events, including the 5,000m, since the 1968 Mexico Olympic games.
NAIROBI - Athletics Kenya (AK) on Thursday lambasted a decision by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) to scrap the 5,000 metres from the Diamond League programme as "illegitimate".
Kenyan and Ethiopian athletes have dominated the middle and long-distance running events, including the 5,000m, since the 1968 Mexico Olympic games.
On Monday, the IAAF said it had approved major changes to Diamond League events in a bid to revitalise the format, including reducing the number of events.
From next year, the longest distance track race in a Diamond League meeting will be 3,000m.
The IAAF has also decided to scrap the men's and women's 10,000m and women's 5,000m races from the 2020 IAAF World Under-20 championships to be hosted in Nairobi.
"The move is illegitimate and ostensibly targets African nations," AK committee member Barnabas Korir wrote in his weekly column for the Daily Nation newspaper.
"The Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) must protect us from this calculated move to kill athletics on the continent in the guise of 'tailor-making events for television'."
AK chief Jackson Tuwei told the Daily Nation the move was "totally unfair to our athletes" and he would raise the issue at the African Athletics Confederation (AAC) Congress in Abidjan next month.
Jon Ridgeon, the British former sprint hurdler who has chaired a working group looking at the Diamond League reforms, admitted: "change is never easy".
Popular in Africa
-
OPINION: What a failed Joburg project tells us about mega cities in Africa
-
World Bank, AfDB commit $47 bn to African climate finance
-
Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX black boxes arrives in Paris for analysis
-
Pilot asked to return to base before crash, Ethiopian Airlines CEO reveals
-
WHO says aiming to halt DRC Ebola outbreak within six months
-
Ethiopia crash black boxes probed in France, families mourn
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.