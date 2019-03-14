Jooste in time! Late Golden Arrows goal wins drab match

It was not only the players who failed to perform as the referee gave a yellow card to Goodman Mosele of Baroka, who should have seen red for a wild kick to the leg of a rival.

JOHANNESBURG - A brilliant last-gasp goal by Golden Arrows earned a 1-0 away win over Baroka on Wednesday in one of the least entertaining South African Premiership matches this season.

As an interruption-ridden match devoid of excitement drifted into stoppage time in northern city Polokwane, a scoreless draw seemed appropriate and inevitable.

Arrows were awarded a free-kick in the fourth additional minute and when it was headed clear, substitute Wayde Jooste controlled the ball and unleashed an unstoppable shot into the net.

The goal at least partly atoned for what had gone before - a foul-filled match in which the goalkeepers were superfluous to requirements most of the time.

And it was not only the players who failed to perform as the referee gave a yellow card to Goodman Mosele of Baroka, who should have seen red for a wild kick to the leg of a rival.

Arrows, who lost at the same ground last Saturday to Polokwane City, were thrilled by the result, if not the performance, as it moved them closer to safety.

Coach Steve Komphela, the former South Africa captain, said before the game that clubs needed 30 points to be sure of dodging relegation and his team have 28 with six matches to play.

"We were technical and they (Baroka) were physical," was his summation of the match, adding: "I believe fourth officials should assist referees more when foul play is committed."

Baroka have won just one league match at home this season, a worse record even than bottom club Maritzburg United.

They lie 13th in the 16-club table, but are just one point above the danger zone and their final fixture, at home to Maritzburg on 11 May, could determine which club survives.

Relegation carries dire financial consequences with Premiership teams receiving a R1.5 million ($105,000/90,000 euro) monthly grant and second-division sides just R300,000.