Jiba, Mrwebi head to ConCourt in bid to stay on advocates' roll

The Constitutional Court must decide on the acceptable standards of conduct for determining whether advocates are fit and proper persons to hold office.

PRETORIA - Barely two weeks after finishing a fight on one front, Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi will be in the Constitutional Court to continue the fight for their right to practice as advocates.

The General Council of the Bar’s appeal to have the pair of prosecutors struck off the roll of advocates is scheduled to be heard on Thursday.

In 2016, the High Court in Pretoria ruled in the council’s favour but in July last year, the Supreme Court of Appeal overturned that decision.

In the case of Jiba, it primarily relates to her handling of the Johan Booysen, Richard Mdluli and spytapes matters.

For Mrwebi, it is his decision to withdraw the case against Mdluli.

The judgment at the Constitutional Court might be overtaken by the recommendations of the Mokgoro Inquiry, where the panel is expected to file its report by Friday.

If the panel finds against the pair, the president will likely act swiftly like he did at the South African Reserve Bank (Sars), and remove the advocates from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) long before the apex court delivers its judgment.