It’s not my role to publicly defend my late father, insists Paris Jackson
The 20-year-old star - the daughter of Michael Jackson - has explained why she hasn’t spoken out about new HBO documentary ‘Leaving Neverland’.
LONDON - Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris has insisted it’s not her “role” to publicly defend her late father, but added she supports her cousin Taj in his outspoken defence.
The 20-year-old star - the daughter of Michael Jackson - has explained why she hasn’t spoken out about new HBO documentary Leaving Neverland, in which James Safechuck and Wade Robson claim that the Man in the Mirror singer sexually abused both after befriending them when they were children.
Responding to a fan on Twitter on Thursday, Paris said: “there’s nothing I can say that hasn’t already been said regarding defence.
“Taj is doing a perfect job on his own. and I support him. but that’s not my role. I’m just tryna get everyone to chill out and go with the flow, be mellow and think about the bigger picture. that’s me. (sic)”
While Paris praised her cousin Taj Jackson, 45, for speaking out in defence of his uncle and explained her own silence on the issue, she did tell another follower that she shares her father’s “moral compass”.
She tweeted: “I have the same moral compass as my father, but not the level of patience. I’ll fight for love n peace in the same way, but I am more aggressively driven. I don’t sit by idly when I see injustices happen, especially when they’re directed towards me or my family. f**k that noise (sic)”
Paris also hit out at her own critics and dismissed the suggestion she is out of control with drugs.
She wrote: “I smoke weed on my story ONE time and all of a sudden I’m a junkie meth alcoholic party raver that’s also secretly married and pregnant and may or may not have a penis. I have a job. and dogs. and bedtime. go f**k yourself”.
In Dan Reed’s Leaving Neverland documentary, Wade - who testified under oath in Michael’s 2005 child sex abuse trial that the musician never abused him - claims that he was molested by the King of Pop from the age of seven until 14. James - who previously testified on Michael’s behalf when he was accused of sexual abuse in 1993 - claimed he was abused from the age of 10 until he reached puberty.
The Michael Jackson estate has hit back at the allegations branding both accusers “perjurers” and “admitted liars”.
More in Lifestyle
-
Sex, lies and video: scandals rock K-pop world
-
Jussie Smollett pleads not guilty to hate attack hoax charges
-
LISTEN: Actress Gail Mabalane diagnosed with alopecia
-
Experts: Up to 2% of learners in SA have rheumatic heart disease
-
JIC Fest brings all the laughs to Jozi
-
2019 Cape Town Carnival road closures
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.