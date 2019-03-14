Popular Topics
It's 4/10: Woolies water 'help' Maimane get his numbers right

DA leader Mmusi Maimane repeats the incorrect stat, takes a sip of Woolworths water and then states what he actually meant.

Mmusi Maimane does the Woolies Water Challenge. Picture: @MmusiMaimane/Twitter.

22 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - For two days, Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane was the butt of many jokes over his mixed up stats on unemployment, but he's turned the joked around and used it to campaign.

A video of Maimane on the campaign trail lamenting the high unemployment rate went viral on Wednesday because he said "44 out of 10 South Africans don't have a job", leaving many confused.

Not wanting to take it lying down, Maimane tapped into the viral #WooliesWaterChallenge to correct himself.

He repeats the incorrect stat, takes a sip of Woolworths water and then states the correct stats.

The Woolies Water Challenge began when a viral video was posted on social media, showing of a group of young men speaking isiZulu and basic English drink Woolworths water and start using big words in their conversation.

