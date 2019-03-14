It's 4/10: Woolies water 'help' Maimane get his numbers right
DA leader Mmusi Maimane repeats the incorrect stat, takes a sip of Woolworths water and then states what he actually meant.
JOHANNESBURG - For two days, Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane was the butt of many jokes over his mixed up stats on unemployment, but he's turned the joked around and used it to campaign.
A video of Maimane on the campaign trail lamenting the high unemployment rate went viral on Wednesday because he said "44 out of 10 South Africans don't have a job", leaving many confused.
Chief @MmusiMaimane, I don’t understand! pic.twitter.com/hwJLo1nkRz— Dumisani Tembe (@KunjaloD) March 12, 2019
"44 out of 10 South Africans don't have jobs." - Mmusi Maimane. pic.twitter.com/iXcTNQQLMb— Pootie Tang (@Mdudemeister) March 13, 2019
@ThabisoTema Mmusi Maymoney is a confused fellow. Not long ago, he told #DA supporters that "44 out of 10 South Africans are unemployed", now he lays a criminal charge with the #NPA? Soon, @Our_DA will be accusing the #NDPP of being incompetent.🤔#PowerDrive #2019Elections pic.twitter.com/A8eIAKNftW— Mthetheleli🇿🇦 (@Nxuba_Rhudulu) March 13, 2019
Mmusi— I love House 🎶 (@BaasTHiZA) March 13, 2019
VS
Everyone 😂
44 out of 10 pic.twitter.com/vkX71lFe7S
Not wanting to take it lying down, Maimane tapped into the viral #WooliesWaterChallenge to correct himself.
He repeats the incorrect stat, takes a sip of Woolworths water and then states the correct stats.
44/10 or 4/10?— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) March 14, 2019
It's actually 4 out 10 South Africans who can not find a JOB. Let's bring a job in every home, #KeepItGoing and #KeepItFlowing! #Woolieswaterchallenge pic.twitter.com/P1bmG6kVRA
The Woolies Water Challenge began when a viral video was posted on social media, showing of a group of young men speaking isiZulu and basic English drink Woolworths water and start using big words in their conversation.
Popular in Local
-
Standard Bank to cut around 1,200 jobs, close 91 branches in SA
-
Gugu Ncube: Unisa stripped me of my dignity
-
Leaked audio: MEC Faith Mazibuko threatens staff, uses racist language
-
Gugu Ncube criticises arrest over semi-nude protest
-
Jiba, Mrwebi challenged ConCourt's jurisdiction
-
WC Human Settlement defends tender given to alleged gang boss's wife
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.