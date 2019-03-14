It's 4/10: Woolies water 'help' Maimane get his numbers right

DA leader Mmusi Maimane repeats the incorrect stat, takes a sip of Woolworths water and then states what he actually meant.

JOHANNESBURG - For two days, Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane was the butt of many jokes over his mixed up stats on unemployment, but he's turned the joked around and used it to campaign.

A video of Maimane on the campaign trail lamenting the high unemployment rate went viral on Wednesday because he said "44 out of 10 South Africans don't have a job", leaving many confused.

"44 out of 10 South Africans don't have jobs." - Mmusi Maimane. pic.twitter.com/iXcTNQQLMb — Pootie Tang (@Mdudemeister) March 13, 2019

@ThabisoTema Mmusi Maymoney is a confused fellow. Not long ago, he told #DA supporters that "44 out of 10 South Africans are unemployed", now he lays a criminal charge with the #NPA? Soon, @Our_DA will be accusing the #NDPP of being incompetent.🤔#PowerDrive #2019Elections pic.twitter.com/A8eIAKNftW — Mthetheleli🇿🇦 (@Nxuba_Rhudulu) March 13, 2019

44 out of 10 pic.twitter.com/vkX71lFe7S — I love House 🎶 (@BaasTHiZA) March 13, 2019

Not wanting to take it lying down, Maimane tapped into the viral #WooliesWaterChallenge to correct himself.

He repeats the incorrect stat, takes a sip of Woolworths water and then states the correct stats.

44/10 or 4/10?



It's actually 4 out 10 South Africans who can not find a JOB. Let's bring a job in every home, #KeepItGoing and #KeepItFlowing! #Woolieswaterchallenge pic.twitter.com/P1bmG6kVRA — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) March 14, 2019

The Woolies Water Challenge began when a viral video was posted on social media, showing of a group of young men speaking isiZulu and basic English drink Woolworths water and start using big words in their conversation.