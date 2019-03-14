Hikers raise concerns over ‘shoddy work’ done at Lion’s Head

SANParks said, over the weekend, a safety inspection was done by an independent company at the cordoned off area to test the infrastructure.

CAPE TOWN – The South African National Parks (SANParks) says it’s in the process of engaging with the contractor to rectify the work done at Lion’s Head, in Cape Town.

The trail was opened a few weeks ago after being closed from late last year for renovations.

However, hikers raised safety concerns, calling for the park to fix the shoddy work.

SANParks spokesperson Babalwa Dlangamandla said it was verified that the installed infrastructure did not meet the standards for high angle installations of this nature.

“We had a qualified engineering expert go up the mountain to identify what needs to be done, and testing the high-angle infrastructure as well. We’ll communicate further with the supply to ensure that corrective measures are put in place.”

