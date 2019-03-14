Hikers raise concerns over ‘shoddy work’ done at Lion’s Head

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
Go

Hikers raise concerns over ‘shoddy work’ done at Lion’s Head

SANParks said, over the weekend, a safety inspection was done by an independent company at the cordoned off area to test the infrastructure.

FILE: Lion's Head in Cape Town. Picture: Zunaid Ismael/EWN.
FILE: Lion's Head in Cape Town. Picture: Zunaid Ismael/EWN.
15 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – The South African National Parks (SANParks) says it’s in the process of engaging with the contractor to rectify the work done at Lion’s Head, in Cape Town.

The trail was opened a few weeks ago after being closed from late last year for renovations.

However, hikers raised safety concerns, calling for the park to fix the shoddy work.

SANParks said, over the weekend, a safety inspection was done by an independent company at the cordoned off area to test the infrastructure.

SANParks spokesperson Babalwa Dlangamandla said it was verified that the installed infrastructure did not meet the standards for high angle installations of this nature.

“We had a qualified engineering expert go up the mountain to identify what needs to be done, and testing the high-angle infrastructure as well. We’ll communicate further with the supply to ensure that corrective measures are put in place.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA