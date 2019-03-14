-
Herman Mashaba slams ANC councillors’ no-show for council meeting
Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba said ANC councillors who failed to attend all claimed they had private commitments but were seen campaigning in Soweto.
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says he is shocked by the behaviour of African National Congress (ANC) city councillors who failed to pitch up for the council’s first two-day meeting.
Mashaba said on the agenda was an item to consider the city’s annual budget report by the Auditor-General as well as the budget for the 2019/2020 financial year.
The mayor said ANC councillors who failed to attend all claimed they had private commitments.
But pictures emerged on social media showing them on the campaign trail with President Cyril Ramaphosa in Soweto.
The mayor’s spokesperson Luyanda Mfeka, said: “We’ve seen a number of times where ANC councillors would place picky politicking essentially over and above ensuring service delivery within the city. We are of the view, as the mayor’s office, that this is not only appropriate but a disservice to the people of the City.”
