Gugu Ncube criticises arrest over semi-nude protest
Gugu Ncube said it’s not fair that she’s been portrayed as a criminal for trying to fight for her rights, while men are hailed as heroes for doing the same thing.
JOHANNESBURG - Gugu Ncube has questioned why Khoi-San men, who have been protesting outside the Union Buildings for over 100 days now, have not been arrested for the same crime.
Ncube was arrested on Wednesday on charges of public indecency.
Her semi-nude protest was cut short on Wednesday after police arrested her while demonstrating in the capital.
Her one-woman demonstration was aimed at highlighting the abuse she allegedly suffered after being sexually harassed by her boss.
Ncube, who is the daughter of Zimbabwe’s Movement for Democratic Change vice president Professor Welshman Ncube, appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Thursday.
She has added police have not taken any action against Khoi-men who have been demonstrating at the Union Buildings, dressed in the same “semi-nude” state as she was, at the time of her arrest.
WATCH: Gugu Ncube: Unisa stripped me of my dignity
Responding to this question, police spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela said each case is treated on its merits: “In this instance, we saw it fit to execute an arrest and charge the suspect with public indecency.”
While the University of South Africa has stated that Ncube was never directly employed by the university, she’s accused the institution of firing her after she reported her boss for sexual harassment.
