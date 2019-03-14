Gugu Ncube appears in court after naked protest
Ncube was arrested for public indecency on Wednesday, a few minutes into her protest in the capital.
JOHANNESBURG - The daughter of MDC leader Welshman Ncube, who staged a naked protest outside the Union Buildings, will be appearing in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Thursday morning.
Gugu Ncube was arrested for public indecency on Wednesday, a few minutes into her protest in the capital.
She claims that she was fired by Unisa after laying a complaint against her boss who she has accused of sexual harassment.
However, the university says that Ncube was never an employee at the institution. She, in fact, worked for an external company previously sponsored by Unisa.
Soon after being released on Wednesday, Ncube returned to the Union Buildings to proceed with her protest. This time around she had her clothes on.
Her naked protest was cut short after police arrested her for public indecency. She insisted on meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa over the alleged abuse she suffered at the hands of Unisa.
Unisa said it was concerned by what it calls attempts by Ncube to bring the institution’s name into disrepute.
