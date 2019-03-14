Gauteng MEC in hot water for appearing to pressure employees to flout processes

A recording has emerged exposing how Faith Mazibuko apparently threatened her staff with dismissal if they failed to flout regulations and build sport facilities that she wanted to use to help the African National Congress (ANC) win elections.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Sports and Recreation MEC Faith Mazibuko has a long day ahead after a recording emerged exposing how she apparently threatened her staff with dismissal if they failed to flout regulations and build sport facilities that she wanted to use to help the African National Congress (ANC) win elections.

In a leaked recording of a meeting first shared by amaBhungane, Mazibuko can be heard pressuring the employees to do everything possible to build the facilities in various parts of the province.

The MEC stresses that she does not want the projects rolled over into the next financial year.

“If you need to go dig yourself there, you must go and dig and sort it out. I don’t want stories. I want those five facilities.”

Mazibuko told her staff that they should do whatever it takes to ensure five sporting facilities are constructed before the May elections. When her employees explained that it would go against tender processes to build the facilities, she then continues to raise her voice and tells them to resign if they're unable to do what she says.

Mazibuko tells two women, one who of whom seems to be the head of the department, that she empowered them and they should be grateful to be in their positions, given the colour of their skin.

The department has denied that MEC Faith Mazibuko pressured her executive staff to flout tender processes to build sporting facilities and use these events to campaign for the elections.

