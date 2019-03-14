Femicide under spotlight in the Western Cape
While convicted wife killer Jason Rohde is appealing to be acquitted of Susan's murder Constantia businessman Rob Packham is accused of killing his wife last year.
CAPE TOWN - Femicide has come under the spotlight this week with three separate cases in the Western Cape High Court.
According to a report released late last year by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, of 87,000 recorded female homicides in 2017, 58% were committed by intimate partners or family members.
The highest rates by intimate partner or family murders were found in Africa.
While convicted wife killer Jason Rohde is appealing to be acquitted of Susan Rohde's murder, Constantia businessman Rob Packham is accused of killing his spouse in February last year.
A witness has placed Packham near Diep River train station on the night his wife's body was found there in the boot of her burnt out car, while another has testified the accused could have been driving Gill Packham's vehicle earlier that day.
In both cases, the court has heard how infidelity placed a strain on the marriages and both women seemingly stayed with their husbands despite knowing they had affairs.
In another case, taxi driver Lloyd Simbarashe was sentenced to life imprisonment for stabbing to death his ex-girlfriend on Thursday.
Nikita Lewis had tried to seek help and left him after he threw acid in her face, but it was not enough to escape the abuse and ultimately her murder.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Standard Bank to cut around 1,200 jobs, close 91 branches in SA
-
Gugu Ncube: Unisa stripped me of my dignity
-
Leaked audio: MEC Faith Mazibuko threatens staff, uses racist language
-
Gugu Ncube criticises arrest over semi-nude protest
-
Jiba, Mrwebi challenged ConCourt's jurisdiction
-
WC Human Settlement defends tender given to alleged gang boss's wife
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.