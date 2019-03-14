Femicide under spotlight in the Western Cape

While convicted wife killer Jason Rohde is appealing to be acquitted of Susan's murder Constantia businessman Rob Packham is accused of killing his wife last year.

CAPE TOWN - Femicide has come under the spotlight this week with three separate cases in the Western Cape High Court.

According to a report released late last year by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, of 87,000 recorded female homicides in 2017, 58% were committed by intimate partners or family members.

The highest rates by intimate partner or family murders were found in Africa.

While convicted wife killer Jason Rohde is appealing to be acquitted of Susan Rohde's murder, Constantia businessman Rob Packham is accused of killing his spouse in February last year.

A witness has placed Packham near Diep River train station on the night his wife's body was found there in the boot of her burnt out car, while another has testified the accused could have been driving Gill Packham's vehicle earlier that day.

In both cases, the court has heard how infidelity placed a strain on the marriages and both women seemingly stayed with their husbands despite knowing they had affairs.

In another case, taxi driver Lloyd Simbarashe was sentenced to life imprisonment for stabbing to death his ex-girlfriend on Thursday.

Nikita Lewis had tried to seek help and left him after he threw acid in her face, but it was not enough to escape the abuse and ultimately her murder.

