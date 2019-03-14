Faith Mazibuko apologises after audio emerges exposing threats to staff

In a statement, Mazibuko she says that after deep personal reflections she apologises for the tone and the improper language she used towards her head of department and chief financial officer in the meeting.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Sports and Recreation MEC Faith Mazibuko has issued an apology after a recording emerged of her threatening her staff with dismissal if they failed to flout regulations and build sport facilities that she wanted to use to help the African National Congress (ANC) win elections.

She adds that she is willing to subject herself to whatever sanction that Gauteng Premier David Makhura and the ANC find appropriate.

