'Fair-skinned male' drove Gill Packham’s car on day of her murder, court hears

Licence plate recognition controller Tarryn Steed has explained how vehicles are flagged on her system via cameras on various roads.

CAPE TOWN - Licence plate recognition technology is being used in the trial of alleged wife killer Rob Packham.

The Constantia businessman is accused of murdering his spouse Gill Packham last year.

She has testified she picked up images of Gill Packham's green BMW sedan in the vicinity of Boundary and Kendall roads in Diep River on 22 February 2018, the day of her disappearance.

The number plates had been removed, but she managed to confirm ownership of the vehicle using other images.

She told the court that she could see the driver was a fair-skinned male, big in stature, wearing a light blue golf shirt and glasses.

After eight that evening, Steed received a call from her control room about a car on fire at Diep River train station, where she found the green BMW sedan on fire, with the deceased’s body in the boot.

