Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX black boxes arrives in Paris for analysis

It’s hoped the devices will give insight into the crash that claimed the lives of all 157 people on board on Sunday.

PRETORIA - Black boxes from the Boeing 737 MAX 8 that crashed near Addis Ababa four days ago have now arrived in Paris for analysis.

US President Donald Trump is the latest to bow to pressure to ground America’s fleet of this plane after warnings from pilots, flight crew and politicians.

WATCH: Ethiopian Airlines ground Boeing 737 MAX 8 after fatal crash

Boeing lost $25 billion in market value since the Ethiopian Airlines crash.

There are 5,000 Boeing 737 MAX 8 on order and 300 already flying.

Trump said there was information possibly linking the Addis Ababa deadly crash to the crash of the Lion Air Boeing 737 near Jarkata in October last year.

Paris has one of a handful of laboratories in the world capable of reading flight parameters and cockpit conversations from black boxes.

