Eskom ups the ante with stage 2 load shedding on Thursday
This comes after the power utility announced it would implement stage 1 load shedding Thursday morning
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has announced that it will be implementing stage 2 load shedding from 3 pm until 11 pm on Thursday.
On Thursday morning, the power utility announced it will be implementing stage 1 load shedding due to plant breakdowns resulting in an imbalance between supply and demand.
More details to follow.
#LoadShedding stage 2 group 7 and 11 from 15:00 to 17:30— City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) March 14, 2019
*Group 11*
Annlin West ext
Die Hoewes ext
Doringkloof ext
Gezina
Highveld ext
Irene
Irene ext
Lyttleton Manor
Pierre van Ryneveld
Pierre van Ryneveld ext
Pretoria North
Pretoria North ext
#LoadShedding stage 2 Group 11 from 15:00 to 17:30— City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) March 14, 2019
Group 11
Queenswood ext
Rietfontein
Rietvalleipark
Rietvlei
Rietvlei Heights
Villieria
Waterkloof ext
Wonderboom South
Zwartkop ext
ALERT:#Load-shedding continues : Eskom has declared stage 2 rotational load-shedding from 15h00. Block 7A is affected.^LP pic.twitter.com/1lVKObnoiP— @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) March 14, 2019
Popular in Local
-
Faith Mazibuko apologises after audio emerges exposing threats to staff
-
Back to darkness: Eskom confirms stage 1 load shedding for Thursday
-
Gugu Ncube: Unisa stripped me of my dignity
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallenge
-
Two more suspects arrested in connection with Mondeor High School pupil's murder
-
Tripped unit at Kusile station to blame for load shedding - Eskom
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.