Eskom ups the ante with stage 2 load shedding on Thursday

This comes after the power utility announced it would implement stage 1 load shedding Thursday morning

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has announced that it will be implementing stage 2 load shedding from 3 pm until 11 pm on Thursday.

On Thursday morning, the power utility announced it will be implementing stage 1 load shedding due to plant breakdowns resulting in an imbalance between supply and demand.

More details to follow.

#LoadShedding stage 2 group 7 and 11 from 15:00 to 17:30

*Group 11*

Annlin West ext

Die Hoewes ext

Doringkloof ext

Gezina

Highveld ext

Irene

Irene ext

Lyttleton Manor

Pierre van Ryneveld

Pierre van Ryneveld ext

Pretoria North

Pretoria North ext — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) March 14, 2019

#LoadShedding stage 2 Group 11 from 15:00 to 17:30

Group 11

Queenswood ext

Rietfontein

Rietvalleipark

Rietvlei

Rietvlei Heights

Villieria

Waterkloof ext

Wonderboom South

Zwartkop ext — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) March 14, 2019