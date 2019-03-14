Popular Topics
Dept holds memorial service for 6 young drowning victims in EC

The learners drowned after trying to cross the flooded river while on their way home from school last week.

Six young Popopo Primary School learners, who drowned during flash floods in Eastern Cape, are being remembered. Picture: @ecdoe/Facebook.com.
Six young Popopo Primary School learners, who drowned during flash floods in Eastern Cape, are being remembered. Picture: @ecdoe/Facebook.com.
5 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A memorial service is being held on Thursday for the six children who drowned in the Mgxojeni River in the Eastern Cape.

The Eastern Cape Department of Education said the bodies of the Popopo Primary School learners were recovered and will be buried over the weekend.

The learners drowned after trying to cross the flooded river while on their way home from school last week.

Education spokesperson Mali Mtima said: “This is a multi-stakeholder memorial service; most politicians are here as well as psychologists from the Department of Social Development, and social workers who will offer assistance to those who cannot cope. We’re here to mourn the passing of the children.”

Mtima said the municipality has given the department an undertaking to construct a bridge across the river.

Posted by ECDOE - Eastern Cape Department Of Education on Thursday, 14 March 2019

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

