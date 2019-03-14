Dept holds memorial service for 6 young drowning victims in EC
The learners drowned after trying to cross the flooded river while on their way home from school last week.
CAPE TOWN - A memorial service is being held on Thursday for the six children who drowned in the Mgxojeni River in the Eastern Cape.
The Eastern Cape Department of Education said the bodies of the Popopo Primary School learners were recovered and will be buried over the weekend.
Education spokesperson Mali Mtima said: “This is a multi-stakeholder memorial service; most politicians are here as well as psychologists from the Department of Social Development, and social workers who will offer assistance to those who cannot cope. We’re here to mourn the passing of the children.”
Mtima said the municipality has given the department an undertaking to construct a bridge across the river.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
