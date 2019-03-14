Dept denies MEC pressured staff to flout tender processes to help ANC win polls

In a leaked recording of a meeting, Faith Mazibuko can be heard shouting at the employees, directing them to do everything possible to use money that's meant to be rolled over to the next financial year for the projects.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Sports and Recreation has denied that MEC Faith Mazibuko pressured her executive staff to flout tender processes to build sporting facilities and use these events to campaign for the elections.

In a leaked recording of a meeting, Mazibuko can be heard shouting at the employees, directing them to do everything possible to use money that's meant to be rolled over to the next financial year for the projects.

Mazibuko can be heard using abusive language and making racial comments while threatening her staff with dismissals should they fail to use funds.

"Even if you go dig yourself, you better go dig and sort it out. I don't want stories, I want those five combi courts."

That's the voice of an audibly outraged Faith Mazibuko telling her staff that they should do whatever it takes to ensure five sporting facilities are constructed before the May elections.

When her the employees explain that it would be going against tender processes to build the facilities - she then continues to raise her voice and tells them to resign if they're unable to do what she says.

"If you're going to give me stories then give me your resignations, then I'll fire you people who are prepared to spend my money [sic]."

Mazibuko tells two women one who of who seems to be the head of the department that she empowered them, and they should be grateful to be in their positions given the colour of their skin.

"Some departments, they don't even want to see a white woman or any Indian woman. It's not about racism, it's because you like talking English [sic]."

LISTEN: Faith Mazibuko: Give me combi courts or your resignations