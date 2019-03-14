Popular Topics
Dealing with loss of a loved one: Nikki Bush on grief, moving on

Creative parenting expert Nikki Bush says her life was disrupted and her family dynamic changed after her husband’s murder. She opens up on rebuilding after the incident.

Nikki Bush pictured with her husband Simon, and their sons Ryan and Matthew. Picture: Supplied.
Nikki Bush pictured with her husband Simon, and their sons Ryan and Matthew. Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – It took only six minutes for her life to change. Well-known author and creative parenting expert Nikki Bush has recalled the night her husband was murdered.

While her eldest son was not home, her youngest was held at gunpoint. The attackers had entered their family home after shooting and killing her husband Simon Bush at around 3am on 18 November 2017.

Bush opened up about the night and dealing with grief.

“People said it would take 18 months to three years to get over it. I don’t think you get over it. You absorb it. The family picture is broken and cannot be fixed, but we can grow and heal from this trauma. Sometimes we learn the most important lessons at the feet of pain.”

Listen to the audio for more.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

