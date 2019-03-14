Dealing with loss of a loved one: Nikki Bush on grief, moving on
Creative parenting expert Nikki Bush says her life was disrupted and her family dynamic changed after her husband’s murder. She opens up on rebuilding after the incident.
CAPE TOWN – It took only six minutes for her life to change. Well-known author and creative parenting expert Nikki Bush has recalled the night her husband was murdered.
While her eldest son was not home, her youngest was held at gunpoint. The attackers had entered their family home after shooting and killing her husband Simon Bush at around 3am on 18 November 2017.
Bush opened up about the night and dealing with grief.
“People said it would take 18 months to three years to get over it. I don’t think you get over it. You absorb it. The family picture is broken and cannot be fixed, but we can grow and heal from this trauma. Sometimes we learn the most important lessons at the feet of pain.”
Listen to the audio for more.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Lifestyle
-
'Full House' actress out on bond after US college entrance scam exposed
-
Corey Feldman: I can no longer defend Michael Jackson
-
R Kelly fails to get child support payments reduced
-
[WATCH] Lip syncing: Inside vaginal rejuvenation in SA
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 12 March 2019
-
Ozzy Osbourne expected early death
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.