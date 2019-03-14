Popular Topics
DA at odds with ANC over SABC board candidates

The DA has accused the governing party of refusing to budge and coming up with people that only the ANC want on the board.

FILE: The SABC headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: Supplied
FILE: The SABC headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: Supplied
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) and African National Congress (ANC) have differed on candidates to serve on the SABC board.

The DA has accused the governing party of refusing to budge and coming up with people that only the ANC want on the board.

Last week, Parliament's communications committee concluded interviewing of 24 candidates to fill eight vacancies on the board.

Some of the names chosen include journalist Mary Papayya and anti-apartheid activist Saths Cooper.

DA MP Phumzile van Damme said: “We did discuss, but there was no concession from the ANC’s side. The list, as presented, does not include names that we as the opposition thought should be included.”

The committee wants to finalise the list before Parliament rises next week.

