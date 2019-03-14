-
DA at odds with ANC over SABC board candidates
The DA has accused the governing party of refusing to budge and coming up with people that only the ANC want on the board.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) and African National Congress (ANC) have differed on candidates to serve on the SABC board.
The DA has accused the governing party of refusing to budge and coming up with people that only the ANC want on the board.
Last week, Parliament's communications committee concluded interviewing of 24 candidates to fill eight vacancies on the board.
Some of the names chosen include journalist Mary Papayya and anti-apartheid activist Saths Cooper.
DA MP Phumzile van Damme said: “We did discuss, but there was no concession from the ANC’s side. The list, as presented, does not include names that we as the opposition thought should be included.”
The committee wants to finalise the list before Parliament rises next week.
-
‘Angry’ ANC says City of CT made R1 billion from water services3 hours ago
-
Dept denies MEC pressured staff to flout tender processes to help ANC win polls4 hours ago
-
ANC confident its Parly candidates won't hurt party's image at polls5 hours ago
-
Gauteng MEC in hot water for appearing to pressure employees to flout processes6 hours ago
-
Listen as MEC Mazibuko warns staff: 'Give me combi courts or your resignations'2 hours ago
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallenge7 hours ago
-
Dept denies MEC pressured staff to flout tender processes to help ANC win polls4 hours ago
-
'We don't accept white people' - BLF registers for May elections19 hours ago
-
Gauteng MEC in hot water for appearing to pressure employees to flout processes5 hours ago
-
Zondo grants Van Rooyen permission to cross-examine Lungisa Fuzileone hour ago
