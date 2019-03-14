-
-
-
-
-
CT taxi driver sentenced to life for murdering girlfriend Nikita Lewis
In December, Lloyd Simbarashe was convicted of stabbed Nikita Lewis more than 30 times in 2015.
CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town taxi driver who stabbed his girlfriend to death after she turned to an organisation that helps abused women and children has been sentenced to life imprisonment.
In December, Lloyd Simbarashe was convicted of killing Nikita Lewis in 2015.
Two months before he stabbed her more than 30 times, Simbarashe had thrown acid in her face.
There was applause from the public gallery after Judge Melanie Holderness sentenced Simbarashe to life imprisonment.
He also received a combined eight years on four counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and five years for housebreaking.
The sentences will run concurrently.
Judge Holderness ruled there are no substantial and compelling circumstances warranting deviation from the prescribed minimum sentence.
She ruled that given the evidence in totality, the only appropriate punishment would be life behind bars.
