Cape Town Uber driver stabbed to death inside vehicle

The man was attacked inside his vehicle on Thursday night.

CAPE TOWN - An Uber driver has been killed in Brooklyn, Cape Town.

The man was attacked inside his vehicle on Thursday night.

The police’s Andre Traut said: “The circumstances are being investigated. The unknown driver was stabbed to death in an apparent argument with two male suspects.”

Last week a Taxify driver was stabbed to death in Langa while responding to a trip request.

Robin Dreyden was laid to rest in Parow last week. Dreyden' s death angered many other drivers working in Cape Town. They have called on the company to improve and increase safety measures for drivers.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)