Cape Town Uber driver stabbed to death inside vehicle

Jiba, Mrwebi head to ConCourt in bid to stay on advocates' roll
Local
The man was attacked inside his vehicle on Thursday night.
CAPE TOWN - An Uber driver has been killed in Brooklyn, Cape Town.
The man was attacked inside his vehicle on Thursday night.
The police’s Andre Traut said: “The circumstances are being investigated. The unknown driver was stabbed to death in an apparent argument with two male suspects.”
Last week a Taxify driver was stabbed to death in Langa while responding to a trip request.
Robin Dreyden was laid to rest in Parow last week. Dreyden' s death angered many other drivers working in Cape Town. They have called on the company to improve and increase safety measures for drivers.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.