Call of the wild: Lion heads back to Karoo National Park after capture

-
Call of the wild: Lion heads back to Karoo National Park after captureLocal
-
UCT commits to reducing prevalence of rheumatic heart disease in SALocal
-
Vienna waltzes to quality of living win for 10th yearWorld
-
Ramontja: Zwane undermined my authority as Mineral Resources DGLocal
-
SA among 30 countries with highest multi-resistant TB casesLocal
-
DA at odds with ANC over SABC board candidatesPolitics
Popular Topics
-
Call of the wild: Lion heads back to Karoo National Park after captureLocal
-
UCT commits to reducing prevalence of rheumatic heart disease in SALocal
-
Ramontja: Zwane undermined my authority as Mineral Resources DGLocal
-
SA among 30 countries with highest multi-resistant TB casesLocal
-
DA at odds with ANC over SABC board candidatesPolitics
-
Gugu Ncube appears in court after naked protestLocal
Popular Topics
-
Zondo grants Van Rooyen permission to cross-examine Lungisa FuzilePolitics
-
Listen as MEC Mazibuko warns staff: 'Give me combi courts or your resignations'Politics
-
Nhlanhla Nene back at state capture inquiry to conclude testimonyPolitics
-
‘Angry’ ANC says City of CT made R1 billion from water servicesPolitics
-
Ramaphosa to meet union leaders over Eskom unbundling, election supportPolitics
-
Dept denies MEC pressured staff to flout tender processes to help ANC win pollsPolitics
-
ANALYSIS: Local solutions can boost healthier food choices in South AfricaOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The ‘c’ word of elections - coalitionsOpinion
-
OPINION: I once had Luke Perry hairOpinion
-
OPINION: The ugly side of the MDC revealedOpinion
-
OPINION: On Karima Brown, the EFF and the fallacy of a 'just-world'Opinion
-
OPINION: What a failed Joburg project tells us about mega cities in AfricaOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Kingon's tenure as acting Sars commissioner extended for another 90 daysBusiness
-
Back to darkness: Eskom confirms stage 1 load shedding for ThursdayBusiness
-
Rand weaker before manufacturing, mining dataBusiness
-
Black farmers say still too much red tape to get start-up fundsBusiness
-
Ramaphosa to meet union leaders over Eskom unbundling, election supportPolitics
-
Court hears Bosasa directors made 'big mistake' on liquidation decisionBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Dealing with loss of a loved one: Nikki Bush on grief, moving onLifestyle
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The newness of getting away from the newsOpinion
-
R Kelly fails to get child support payments reducedLifestyle
-
Working weekends tied to increased depression riskLifestyle
-
'Full House' actress out on bond after US college entrance scam exposedLifestyle
-
Lotto results: Wednesday, 13 March 2019Lifestyle
-
Outage hits Facebook, Instagram users worldwideLifestyle
-
Party with a purpose: Sjava calls for an end to violence in SALifestyle
-
Ozzy Osbourne expected early deathLifestyle
-
No World Cup panic for Kohli despite Aussie drubbingSport
-
Kitshoff back to bolster StormersSport
-
Vettel fired up to return Ferrari to the topSport
-
Jooste in time! Late Golden Arrows goal wins drab matchSport
-
Mane double breaks Bayern to send Liverpool throughSport
-
Netball World Cup brings over R2 million to SA EconomySport
Popular Topics
-
Netball World Cup brings over R2 million to SA EconomySport
-
Party with a purpose: Sjava calls for an end to violence in SALifestyle
-
Gugu Ncube: Unisa stripped me of my dignityLocal
-
'We don't accept white people' - BLF registers for May electionsPolitics
-
Magashule: Dlamini, Gigaba, Mokonyane make it to ANC Parly listPolitics
-
SABC receives interim financial reliefBusiness
-
Mondeor High pupil murdered on way to schoolLocal
-
Exquisite! Jozi man takes Woolies Water Challenge to the next levelLocal
-
'Even if I die, it doesn’t matter’ - Vincent Khosa, the Alex flood heroLocal
-
Listen as MEC Mazibuko warns staff: 'Give me combi courts or your resignations'Politics
-
Equality Court to test allegations that FNB discriminates against black clientsBusiness
-
Why does Danny K's tweet 'touch your studio'?Local
-
Msimanga says DA can't rule out coalition with EFF in GautengPolitics
-
Is South Africa ready for a coalition government?Politics
-
SSA, Zuma and Mbeki: Ronnie Kasrils lifts lid on abuse of intelligence agencyPolitics
-
Koko: Eskom in big trouble, but SA won't become another VenezuelaBusiness
-
SSA report will provide opportunity to fix intelligence agency, says ministerLocal
-
If Twitter followers translated into votes, Julius Malema would be presidentPolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
-
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
-
CARTOON: Raising SuspicionsLocal
-
[CARTOON] A Low EbbBusiness
-
[CARTOON] Budget MealsBusiness
-
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!Sport
-
[CARTOON] No Love LostPolitics
- Sat
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 21°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 21°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 22°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 21°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 20°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 14°C
Call of the wild: Lion heads back to Karoo National Park after capture
The lion was captured on Wednesday night outside Sutherland after being tracked for several weeks by a team of dedicated trackers.
CAPE TOWN - A young lion who's been on the run for nearly a month is in for a confusing wake-up call when he realises he's back in the Karoo National Park.
The lion was captured on Wednesday night outside Sutherland after being tracked for several weeks by a team of dedicated trackers.
He was sedated and is now being transported back to the park he ran away from on 15 February.
He'd been on the run for 27 days covered more than 300 kilometres and he even grabbed some takeaways along the way in the form of several sheep and an eland.
But on Wednesday night, his road trip came to an abrupt end when trackers spotted the lion 20 kilometres outside Sutherland.
The lion, who's between two and three-years-old, was tranquillised from a helicopter.
And although he had to sleep it off in a police holding cell in Sutherland like a tipsy criminal he's not in trouble. Right now, he's enjoying another long nap while he is driven back to the Karoo National Park.
This is the second lion to escape from the park since Sylvester the Lion went on the run for two weeks in 2016.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Back to darkness: Eskom confirms stage 1 load shedding for Thursday2 hours ago
-
Two more suspects arrested in connection with Mondeor High School pupil's murder6 hours ago
-
Gugu Ncube: Unisa stripped me of my dignity19 hours ago
-
Listen as MEC Mazibuko warns staff: 'Give me combi courts or your resignations'2 hours ago
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallenge7 hours ago
-
Supporters rally behind Gugu Ncube after she's arrested for nude protest21 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.