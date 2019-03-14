Black farmers say still too much red tape to get start-up funds
Emerging black farmers say funding their farms remains a huge challenge, despite government’s efforts to transform the sector.
CAPE TOWN - Emerging black farmers say funding their farms remains a huge challenge, despite government’s efforts to transform the sector.
Agriculture Minister Senzeni Zokwana met with farmers in Stellenbosch.
Some feel that there is still too much red-tape preventing them from getting the start-up funds they need.
After many setbacks and being rejected, Carmen Stevens began studying at Elsenberg College in January 1993. Two years later, she qualified as South Africa's first black winemaker.
In 2014, she established her own brand but says a lot more still needs to fall in place for her to reach her full potential.
“It’s very difficult to get the right infrastructure, especially for small batches. That’s why I invested in my own company as I cannot forever be paying someone else’s bills for them.”
Stevens explained the difficulty of making a breakthrough in the South African wine market.
“There is a stigma if it’s a black brand owner. I got an opportunity, firstly in the UK and the branched out to the USA.”
She highlighted the importance of upcoming farmers being educated, to ensure they produce top-notch quality products.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Business
-
Court hears Bosasa directors made 'big mistake' on liquidation decision
-
‘Power of Woolies water’ video gets store’s attention
-
Equality Court to test allegations that FNB discriminates against black clients
-
Ramaphosa to meet union leaders over Eskom unbundling, election support
-
CARTOON: Dark Days Indeed
-
Cosatu threatens Mugg & Bean with legal action
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.