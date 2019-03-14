-
Back to darkness: Eskom confirms stage 1 load shedding for Thursday
Eskom has confirmed that it will implement load shedding between 11am and 11pm on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has confirmed that it will implement stage one load shedding between 11am and 11pm on Thursday.
The power utility says the decision was made due to a lack of generating capacity.
Earlier this week, Eskom warned that the risk of power cuts was high as the power grid struggled to keep up with the demand but it did not need to cut power.
This the first time that the parastatal has implemented load shedding since mid-February, after announcing the unprecedented move to implement stage four load shedding.
Eskom to implement Stage 1 rotational loadshedding from 11:00 to 23:00 today, 14 March 2019. @CityPowerJhb @City_Ekurhuleni @CityTshwane @CityofCT @eThekwiniM @ewnupdates @TrafficSA @EWNTraffic— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 14, 2019
Timeline
Ramaphosa to meet union leaders over Eskom unbundling, election support2 hours ago
-
NUM threatens Eskom shut down before elections over unbundling, IPPsone day ago
Emotional Bester admits he never intended for Tegeta to call shots at Eskomone day ago
-
Mabuza details ‘reasons’ behind load sheddingone day ago
Popular in Business
-
‘Power of Woolies water’ video gets store’s attentionone day ago
-
Ramaphosa to meet union leaders over Eskom unbundling, election support2 hours ago
-
Black farmers say still too much red tape to get start-up funds2 hours ago
-
Court hears Bosasa directors made 'big mistake' on liquidation decision4 hours ago
-
Equality Court to test allegations that FNB discriminates against black clients23 hours ago
-
Kingon's tenure as acting Sars commissioner extended for another 90 days36 minutes ago
