Back to darkness: Eskom confirms stage 1 load shedding for Thursday

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has confirmed that it will implement stage one load shedding between 11am and 11pm on Thursday.

The power utility says the decision was made due to a lack of generating capacity.

Earlier this week, Eskom warned that the risk of power cuts was high as the power grid struggled to keep up with the demand but it did not need to cut power.

This the first time that the parastatal has implemented load shedding since mid-February, after announcing the unprecedented move to implement stage four load shedding.