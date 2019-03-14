At least 10 people killed in Western Cape every day - MEC
Community Safety MEC Alan Winde says in February alone 25 people were killed in Mitchells Plain, and since the beginning of the year, 20 people have been murdered in Bonteheuwel.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Community Safety MEC believes it will take more than the anti-gang unit to reduce the province’s murder rate.
The unit has scored some successes in the province since its establishment.
He says that on average, 10 people are still being murdered per day in the province.
In rural areas, there's even been an increase in fatal shootings in the period between November and the end of February.
Winde maintains that the army can play a role.
“This doesn’t need an anti-gang unit to one little suburb. This needs an overall war room. It needs major focus. It’s resources and people.”
Police Minister Bheki Cele last week reaffirmed the army will not be deployed to gang-ridden communities, but he indicated the anti-gang unit would run operations in Mitchells Plain and Bonteheuwel for three months.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
