‘Angry’ ANC says City of CT made R1 billion from water services
The ANC filed the class action in the Western Cape High Court last year on behalf of four residents seeking to have all water and sanitation tariff increases set aside.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has dismissed an African National Congress (ANC) lawsuit to have increased water tariffs scrapped as a political ploy.
The ANC filed the class action in the Western Cape High Court last year on behalf of four residents seeking to have all water and sanitation tariff increases set aside.
The party claims that even more Capetonians have now joined the legal action.
The Democratic Alliance-run City of Cape Town is not fazed by the ANC's legal challenge around water bills.
Mayco member for water and sanitation Xanthea Limberg says they are sticking to the facts.
“Based on current levels of consumption, the water and sanitation service is potentially at risk of under recovering for this financial year.”
ANC provincial elections head Ebrahim Rasool says thousands of ratepayers cannot afford the high water and sanitation tariffs.
“What really made the ANC very angry was when we found out the City of Cape Town, run by the DA, made a profit of R1 billion on water.”
Rasool says they want the matter to be heard in court before the May elections.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
