ANC confident its Parly candidates won't hurt party's image at polls
The African National Congress (ANC) says it doesn’t believe its list of candidates to go to Parliament which include Bathabile Dlamini, Nomvula Mokonyane, Mosebenzi Zwane and Malusi Gigaba will harm its image to the voter.
On Wednesday, the party submitted its national and provincial lists to the IEC ahead of the 5pm deadline.
The list that the ANC has submitted to Parliament has President Cyril Ramaphosa at number one, his deputy David Mabuza at number two, Gwede Mantashe at number three and Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma at number four.
The party’s Ace Magashule reveals who else made it into the top ten.
"Number five is comrade Ronald Lamola, number six is Fikile Mbalula, number seven is Lindiwe Sisulu, number eight is Zweli Mkhize, number nine is Bheki Cele and number 10 is Nomvula Mokonyane."
The party released a statement yesterday afternoon, saying that it took note of concerns raised about some of its members who made the cut.
But it says that it is happy with the people who made it on the list and has full confidence in them.
