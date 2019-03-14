AfriForum won’t let businessman accused of raping grandchild off the hook

The matter was postponed on Wednesday after the accused asked for a new legal representative.

JOHANNESBURG - The case of a well-known businessman accused of raping his three-year-old grandchild will be heard in the Pretoria Magistrates Court in June.

The child’s mother contacted AfriForum last year, asking for legal assistance.

A ruling has been set by the court that the identity of the businessman or information pertaining to the crime may not be made public.

Prosecutor at AfriForum Wico Swanepoel said: "We cannot allow an individual like this person to get away with committing a crime against children because he has money and status. The private prosecution unit was established for equality before the law."

