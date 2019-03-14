LISTEN: Actress Gail Mabalane diagnosed with alopecia

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
Go

LISTEN: Actress Gail Mabalane diagnosed with alopecia

Talk Radio 702's Azania Mosaka speaks to Mabalane about whether her experience has made her think deeply about what her hair meant to her.

Actress Gail Mabalane. Picture: @gail_mabalane/Instagram.
Actress Gail Mabalane. Picture: @gail_mabalane/Instagram.
17 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Actress Gail Mabalane has revealed on Instagram that she’s been diagnosed with alopecia.

The actress has been posting pictures on the photo-sharing site of herself without any hair.

Talk Radio 702 host Azania Mosaka spoke to Mabalane about whether her experience has made her think deeply about what her hair meant to her, as well as dermatologist Dr Pholile Mpofu about alopecia.

Mabalane said: "When this first happened to me, I knew it was something I needed to share. A sense of community always makes it easier to cope with what you’re going through... and to be able to say to women you are not alone and seek professional help.”

Mabalane said she was grateful it happened in her 30s because she’s so much secure in her own skin now.

Mpofu said centrifugal cicatricial alopecia occurs in 3% to 6% of women.

"It is a commonly seen condition among African women, and it’s an inherited condition."

For more information listen to the audio below.

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA