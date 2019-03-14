LISTEN: Actress Gail Mabalane diagnosed with alopecia

Talk Radio 702's Azania Mosaka speaks to Mabalane about whether her experience has made her think deeply about what her hair meant to her.

CAPE TOWN - Actress Gail Mabalane has revealed on Instagram that she’s been diagnosed with alopecia.

The actress has been posting pictures on the photo-sharing site of herself without any hair.

Talk Radio 702 host Azania Mosaka spoke to Mabalane about whether her experience has made her think deeply about what her hair meant to her, as well as dermatologist Dr Pholile Mpofu about alopecia.

Mabalane said: "When this first happened to me, I knew it was something I needed to share. A sense of community always makes it easier to cope with what you’re going through... and to be able to say to women you are not alone and seek professional help.”

Mabalane said she was grateful it happened in her 30s because she’s so much secure in her own skin now.

Mpofu said centrifugal cicatricial alopecia occurs in 3% to 6% of women.

"It is a commonly seen condition among African women, and it’s an inherited condition."

