2019 Cape Town Carnival road closures
The closures will affect bus services in the Green Point area as well as in the city centre from 2pm on the day.
CAPE TOWN – The Cape Town Carnival takes place on 16 March 2019 and organisers have released the planned road closures for the event.
The closures will affect bus services in the Green Point area as well as in the city centre from 2pm on the day.
Parking restrictions will be enforced in residential areas adjacent to the Fan Walk from midnight on 15 March 2019 to 1am on 17 March 2019.
Roads affected during event – Green Point area
Somerset Road:
• Granger Bay Boulevard to Ebenezer Road – City inbound carriageway closure – 12:00 – 13:00
• Granger Bay Blvd to Buitengracht Street - Full closure in both directions – 13:00 – 01:00
• Exhibition Terrace and York Road - Sea Point bound carriageway, left lane only - limited residence access – 13:00 – 01:00
• Highfield Road and Vesperdene Road - Sea Point bound carriageway, left lane only - limited residence access - 13:00 - 01:00
Main Road:
• Granger Bay Blvd to Three Anchor Bay Blvd - Resident access only - 13:00 - 01:00
Fritz Sonnenberg:
• Vlei Road to Granger Bay Blvd - Full closure in both directions - 13:00 - 01:00
• Granger Bay Blvd to A Track - Full closure in both directions - 13:00 - 01:00
Ebenezer Road:
• Victoria Junction Hotel Parking Entrance to Somerset Road - Full closure in both directions - 13:00 - 01:00
• Port Road to Prestwich Street – Permit holders only - 13:00 - 01:00
Bennett Street:
• Port Road to Prestwich Street – Permit holders only - 13:00 - 01:00
De Smit Street:
• Intersection De Smit and Somerset Road - Full closure in both directions - 13:00 - 01:00
Moreland Terrace:
• Napier Street to Somerset Road - Full closure - 13:00 - 01:00
Napier Street:
• Jarvis Street to Somerset Road - Full closure in both directions - 13:00 - 01:00
• Prestwich Street to Hospital Street – Full closure - 13:00 - 01:00
Alfred Street:
• Schiebe Street to Somerset Road – Full closure - 13:00 - 01:00
• Prestwich Street to Schiebe Street - Access control for Rockwell Hotel guests only - access from Prestwich Street - 16:00 - 01:00
• Prestwich Street to Hospital Street - Full closure in both direction (Fri 15 – Sun 17) - 17:00 - 01:00
Hudson Street:
• Intersection Hudson and Somerset Road - Full closure in both directions - 13:00 - 01:00
• Intersection Hudson and Waterkant Street – Residents access only – 13:00 – 01:00
• Intersection Hudson and Strand Street - Residents access only – 13:00 – 01:00
Dixon Street:
• Intersection Dixon and Somerset Road – Full closure in both directions - 13:00 – 01:00
Vos Street:
• Intersection Vos and Strand Street – Resident access only – 13:00 – 01:00
Loader Street:
• Intersection Loader and Dixon Street – Resident access only – 13:00 – 01:00
Chiappini Street:
• Prestwich Street to Somerset Road - Full closure in both directions - 13:00 – 01:00
• Prestwich Street to Hospital Street - One lane restriction - City outbound lane closure only - 13:00 - 01:00
• Intersection Chiappini and Waterkant Street - Resident access only - 13:00 - 01:00
• Intersection Chiappini and Strand Street - Resident access only - 13:00 - 01:00
Prestwich Street:
• Napier Street to Alfred Street - Full closure in both directions (access control for Rockwell Hotel guests only) - 16:00 - 01:00
• Alfred Street to Chiappini Street - Full closure in both directions - 08:00 - 01:00
Hospital Street:
• Napier Street to Alfred Street - One lane restriction - City outbound lane - 08:00 - 01:00
• Alfred Street to Chiappini Street - One lane restriction - City outbound lane - 08:00 - 01:00
Cavalcade Road:
• York Road to Upper Portswood Road - Resident access only - 13:00 - 01:00
Thornhill Road:
• York Road to Upper Portswood Road - Resident access only - 13:00 - 01:00
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Dealing with loss of a loved one: Nikki Bush on grief, moving on
-
'Full House' actress out on bond after US college entrance scam exposed
-
Corey Feldman: I can no longer defend Michael Jackson
-
R Kelly fails to get child support payments reduced
-
[WATCH] Lip syncing: Inside vaginal rejuvenation in SA
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 12 March 2019
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.