Witness places Rob Packham with wife’s car the night she died

CAPE TOWN - A neighbourhood watch member has placed alleged wife killer Rob Packham with the deceased’s car the night before she was reported missing.

The Constantia businessman is accused of killing his wife Gill Packham in February 2018.

Her body was found in the boot of her burnt-out BMW at Diep River train station.

Neighbourhood watch member Paul Gray said while patrolling on 22 February 2018, he saw a dark green BMW with no number plates parked in the vicinity of Quintus Way near The Vines.

Suspicious about the location it was parked in, Gray walked around the car and noticed there was no license disc either.

The witness said he returned to his own car parked about 60 meters away to make notes, and when he looked up he saw a white man wearing shorts getting into the BMW.

Gray then drove up to the car and signalled to the driver that he wanted to speak to him, but the man seemed anxious and appeared to bang the steering wheel before speeding off.

Asked to identify the man behind the wheel, the neighbourhood watch volunteer walked from the witness stand to the accused and tapped Packham on the shoulder.

He had previously identified Packham during a photo ID parade at the Hout Bay police station in April 2018.

Packham said it could not have been him behind the wheel of the BMW that night, because he was driving around in his white Audi Q5 looking for his missing wife.

