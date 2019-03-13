Wesgro confident SA-UK relations will be strengthened after Brexit vote
British MPs voted in a second meaningful vote on Tuesday after Prime Minister Theresa May presented her plans on Brexit. MPs voted by 391 to 242 votes to reject Mrs May's deal.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Tourism, Trade & Investment Promotion Agency (Wesgro) says that it is confident that relations with the United Kingdom (UK) will be strengthened even after the Brexit vote.
The UK wants to be out of the European Union by 29 March.
Both the UK and South African governments have been in talks to secure trade agreements after Brexit.
Wesgro's Karen Bosman is confident there will be little disruption to either country's trade markets.
"The South African government along, with the Sacu (Southern African Customs Union) and Mozambique government have been negotiating a trade continuity agreement."
The UK is one of South Africa's most important trading partners specifically, in the agriculture sector.
The country gets the bulk of its grapes, apples and mandarins from farms in South Africa.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
