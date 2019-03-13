Vytjie Mentor didn't tell me about Guptas’ job offer - Hlengiwe Mgabadeli
Vytjie Mentor testified last year that after being summoned by the Gupta brothers and former President Jacob Zuma, she told some MPs about the 2010 meeting.
JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) MP Hlengiwe Mgabadeli has denied former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor’s claim that she confided in her after the Guptas allegedly offered her a ministerial job.
Mentor testified last year that after being summoned to Saxonwold by the Gupta brothers and former President Jacob Zuma, she told some Members of Parliament's joint standing committee on intelligence about the 2010 meeting.
• Five discrepancies from Vytjie Mentor’s testimony
Mgabadeli has confirmed to the Zondo commission that she served with Mentor on various committees and the two had become friends.
However, Mgabadeli said she only became aware of Mentor’s allegations when the former ANC MP testified at the commission.
“I learned about them [Guptas] when I was watching television, so, I’ve got nothing against Mentor; she’s my sister and was my neighbour at that time. But, I just don’t recall her telling me that.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
