Vanderbijlpark, surrounding areas without power after substation fire

-
3 pupils killed in deadly Newland East crash rememberedLocal
-
Trump ex-campaign chief Paul Manafort jailed for 43 more monthsWorld
-
Deadly day at schools around the worldWorld
-
Vanderbijlpark, surrounding areas without power after substation fireLocal
-
Joburg man critically injured after being attacked by 6 dogsLocal
-
Suspect (13) arrested for murder of Mondeor High pupilLocal
Popular Topics
-
3 pupils killed in deadly Newland East crash rememberedLocal
-
Deadly day at schools around the worldWorld
-
Vanderbijlpark, surrounding areas without power after substation fireLocal
-
Joburg man critically injured after being attacked by 6 dogsLocal
-
Suspect (13) arrested for murder of Mondeor High pupilLocal
-
ANC 'fully confident' in Dlamini, Mokonyane, Gigaba, others on IEC listPolitics
Popular Topics
-
Land expropriation report ready for 6th ParliamentPolitics
-
'We don't accept white people' - BLF registers for May electionsPolitics
-
Magashule: Dlamini, Gigaba, Mokonyane make it to ANC Parly listPolitics
-
Vytjie Mentor didn't tell me about Guptas’ job offer - Hlengiwe MgabadeliPolitics
-
DA wants NPA to charge & prosecute ANC for corruptionPolitics
-
UDM willing to work with any party to form coalition after electionsPolitics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The ‘c’ word of elections - coalitionsOpinion
-
OPINION: I once had Luke Perry hairOpinion
-
OPINION: The ugly side of the MDC revealedOpinion
-
OPINION: On Karima Brown, the EFF and the fallacy of a 'just-world'Opinion
-
OPINION: What a failed Joburg project tells us about mega cities in AfricaOpinion
-
OPINION: Consistency key for Pollard in important World Cup yearOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Minister Zokwana, emerging farmers put heads together to alleviate hungerLocal
-
SABC receives interim financial reliefBusiness
-
Judgement on Moyane’s request to cross-examine Gordhan reservedLocal
-
Bosasa directors claim they were ill-advised over liquidation decisionBusiness
-
Equality Court to test allegations that FNB discriminates against black clientsBusiness
-
Rand slips as Brexit chaos weighs on risk demandBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Ozzy Osbourne expected early deathLifestyle
-
Hollywood stars among dozens charged over college entrance scamLifestyle
-
ANALYSIS: Local solutions can boost healthier food choices in South AfricaOpinion
-
Genes may explain why some women on the pill still get pregnantLifestyle
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 12 March 2019Lifestyle
-
'Style muse': Meghan's rise to a royal fashionistaLifestyle
-
R. Kelly’s publicist believes CBS interview ‘helped’ disgraced artistLifestyle
-
Kim Kardashian West offers to pay former prisoner's rent for five yearsLifestyle
-
Air pollution deaths are double earlier estimates - studyWorld
-
HSBC CT 7s unveils new look that includes women’s tournamentSport
-
Atletico fall short again in latest bid to upset the oddsSport
-
Stormers make four changes to starting line-up for Jaguares clashSport
-
Elections force PSL to shift penultimate round of fixturesSport
-
De Allende provides clarity on Stormers futureSport
-
Selvyn Davids eager for more Blitzboks successSport
Popular Topics
-
Gugu Ncube accuses Unisa of stripping her of her dignityLocal
-
'We don't accept white people' - BLF registers for May electionsPolitics
-
Magashule: Dlamini, Gigaba, Mokonyane make it to ANC Parly listPolitics
-
SABC receives interim financial reliefBusiness
-
Mondeor High pupil murdered on way to schoolLocal
-
Jozi man takes #WooliesWaterChallenge to the next levelLocal
-
'Even if I die, it doesn’t matter’ - Vincent Khosa, the Alex flood heroLocal
-
Lesufi calls on police to act on pupils who break the lawLocal
-
Video makes ‘exquisite’ mark with Twitter communityLocal
-
Why does Danny K's tweet 'touch your studio'?Local
-
Msimanga says DA can't rule out coalition with EFF in GautengPolitics
-
Is South Africa ready for a coalition government?Politics
-
SSA, Zuma and Mbeki: Ronnie Kasrils lifts lid on abuse of intelligence agencyPolitics
-
Koko: Eskom in big trouble, but SA won't become another VenezuelaBusiness
-
SSA report will provide opportunity to fix intelligence agency, says ministerLocal
-
If Twitter followers translated into votes, Julius Malema would be presidentPolitics
-
Eskom tariff hikes will further increase municipal debts, says SalgaLocal
-
How Cyril Ramaphosa fared in his last Parly Q&A sessionPolitics
CARTOON: Dark Days Indeed
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
-
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
-
CARTOON: Raising SuspicionsLocal
-
[CARTOON] A Low EbbBusiness
-
[CARTOON] Budget MealsBusiness
-
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!Sport
-
[CARTOON] No Love LostPolitics
-
[CARTOON] #LoadEffingSheddingBusiness
- Sat
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 21°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 21°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 22°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 21°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 20°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 14°C
Vanderbijlpark, surrounding areas without power after substation fire
The Emfuleni Municipality says the explosion on Tuesday was caused by a faulty feeder cable from the industrial area.
JOHANNESBURG - Several suburbs in Vanderbijlpark and surrounds are without power due to a substation fire.
The Emfuleni Municipality said the explosion on Tuesday was caused by a faulty feeder cable from the industrial area.
Technicians are currently working at the substation to fix the problem.
Emfuleni communications manager Stanley Gaba appealed for patience while power is being restored.
“It’s only Vanderbijlpark CW area, Muvhango, Bophelong, Bonanne and Stephanopark that do not have electricity, but we’re working towards fixing that. It could take us long, probably up until Friday or over the weekend.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Supporters rally behind Gugu Ncube after she's arrested for nude protest4 hours ago
-
ANC 'fully confident' in Dlamini, Mokonyane, Gigaba, others on IEC listone hour ago
-
Gugu Ncube accuses Unisa of stripping her of her dignity2 hours ago
-
Suspect (13) arrested for murder of Mondeor High pupilone hour ago
-
Jozi man takes #WooliesWaterChallenge to the next level6 hours ago
-
EXCLUSIVE: Zuma declines ANC Parly nomination, Dlamini, Mokonyane make the cut12 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.