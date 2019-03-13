Popular Topics
Vanderbijlpark, surrounding areas without power after substation fire

The Emfuleni Municipality says the explosion on Tuesday was caused by a faulty feeder cable from the industrial area.

Picture: Pixabay.com
Picture: Pixabay.com
43 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Several suburbs in Vanderbijlpark and surrounds are without power due to a substation fire.

The Emfuleni Municipality said the explosion on Tuesday was caused by a faulty feeder cable from the industrial area.

Technicians are currently working at the substation to fix the problem.

Emfuleni communications manager Stanley Gaba appealed for patience while power is being restored.

“It’s only Vanderbijlpark CW area, Muvhango, Bophelong, Bonanne and Stephanopark that do not have electricity, but we’re working towards fixing that. It could take us long, probably up until Friday or over the weekend.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

