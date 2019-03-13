Vadi closes 6 disputed Soweto taxi routes after violence

The closures will come into effect on Friday after the decision is published in the Government Gazette and the routes will be closed for six months.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Transport MEC Ismail Vadi has shut down six disputed taxi routes in Soweto.

The closures will come into effect on Friday after the decision is published in the Government Gazette.

Three people were recently killed and six commuters were wounded in Soweto in a dispute between two rival taxi associations. Some of the routes that will now be closed for six months include the Dube taxi rank, Uncle Tom’s and Jeppe station.

Vadi said on Wednesday he was forced to take the decision after the two rival associations failed to reach an agreement to end the violence.

“As the Gauteng provincial government, we are extremely angered at this and concerned about it. It is totally unacceptable that the lives of ordinary commuters and residents in Soweto are placed at risk because of the resurgence of the violence, it is my intention to publish in the Government Gazette that I intend to close down the ranks.”

The MEC said he understood that thousands of commuters will be inconvenienced, but the situation cannot be avoided.