UDM willing to work with any party to form coalition after elections
Speaking on Radio 702, Bantu Holomisa explained that what is important is working with a party that will put the country's needs first.
JOHANNESBURG - United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa says while his party has not yet formed any coalition with any party in the lead up to the general elections, they are open to proposals.
Speaking to Eusebius McKaiser on Radio 702 on Wednesday morning, Holomisa explained that what is important is working with a party that will put the country's needs first.
"You need to get into a pre-election coalition agreement. After elections, it’s a post-agreement. None is existing currently. We will work with any party which says 'we support that original agenda of improving the quality of life of all South Africans.' I don’t know who that [party] will be, the voters will judge."
When asked what will guide UDM negotiations the morning after elections, Holomisa reflected back on how his party, the Economic Freedom Fighters and the Democratic Alliance formed a coalition to push out the African National Congress in the Nelson Mandela Bay.
"If results are announced tomorrow and there is no government, Holomisa will go back to 2016, I called Juju [Julius Malema], Mosiuoa Lekota and the United Front in elections and I said 'ANC, DA have not won in the metros, who holds the keys?' I foresee that happening again. I’m more flexible and I think if we want to serve people of South Africa, we must close gaps between political parties."
