Teen (16) stabbed to death outside Joburg school

ER24 paramedics say they found the teenager dead when they arrived on the scene on Wednesday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - A 16-year-old boy has been stabbed to death outside a school in Mondeor south of Johannesburg.
It is understood that he had been stabbed in the chest.
The details surrounding this incident are not yet known, but police are investigating.
#MondeorStabbing [WATCH] The scene where a 16 year old pupil from Mondeor was stabbed while on his way to school. He’s body is still here while pathologist comb the scene. TK pic.twitter.com/5apqBlsMxp— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 13, 2019
