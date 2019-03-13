Teen (16) stabbed to death outside Joburg school

ER24 paramedics say they found the teenager dead when they arrived on the scene on Wednesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - A 16-year-old boy has been stabbed to death outside a school in Mondeor south of Johannesburg.

It is understood that he had been stabbed in the chest.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known, but police are investigating.