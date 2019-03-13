Suspect (13) arrested for murder of Mondeor High pupil

Kulani Mathebula (19) was stabbed to death while walking to school on Wednesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested a 13-year-old suspect in connection with the murder of a Mondeor High School pupil.

Police were searching for two other schoolboys from a nearby school who are believed to have been involved.

Meanwhile, Mathebula’s uncle confirmed his nephew called him during his final moments to inform him that he’d been stabbed.

More to follow.

