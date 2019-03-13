Popular Topics
Suspect (13) arrested for murder of Mondeor High pupil

Kulani Mathebula (19) was stabbed to death while walking to school on Wednesday morning.

The crime scene where the murdered pupil's body was found on 13 March 2019. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN
The crime scene where the murdered pupil's body was found on 13 March 2019. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN
21 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested a 13-year-old suspect in connection with the murder of a Mondeor High School pupil.

Kulani Mathebula (19) was stabbed to death while walking to school on Wednesday morning.

Police were searching for two other schoolboys from a nearby school who are believed to have been involved.

Meanwhile, Mathebula’s uncle confirmed his nephew called him during his final moments to inform him that he’d been stabbed.

More to follow.

WATCH: Mondeor High School pupil fatally stabbed

