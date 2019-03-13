Supporters rally behind Gugu Ncube after she's arrested for nude protest

Gugu Ncube stood outside the Union Buildings, wearing only a panty and another panty over her chest with a cloth placard.

JOHANNESBURG - Messages of support and empathy have been flooding social media after videos of a woman staging a naked protest at the Union Buildings were posted on social media on Wednesday.

Gugu Ncube stood outside the Union Buildings, wearing only a panty and another panty over her chest with a cloth placard.

She had been protesting the alleged sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of a colleague while working at the University of South Africa (Unisa).

Ncube demanded to address President Cyril Ramaphosa about the matters, which she said was being ignored.

Not long after she began her protest, female police officers apprehended her and bundled her into the back of a police van.

WARNING: Video contains nudity

"My name is Gugu Ncube and on Wednesday the 13th of March 2019 l am staging a One Woman protest at union building, nake_d. Nudity is a sign of my dignity that l have been stripped off of. I have nothing more to protect. My dignity is gone".

Users on social media have responded to the videos, voicing their anger at Ncube being arrested instead of her concerns being addressed.

Gugu Ncube has been taken to Sunny Side Police Station. Please show your support for Gugu and be there. We will NOT be silenced! #TheTotalShutdown #ReleaseGugu — #TheTotalShutdown (@WomenProtestSA) March 13, 2019

