Supporters rally behind Gugu Ncube after she's arrested for nude protest
Gugu Ncube stood outside the Union Buildings, wearing only a panty and another panty over her chest with a cloth placard.
JOHANNESBURG - Messages of support and empathy have been flooding social media after videos of a woman staging a naked protest at the Union Buildings were posted on social media on Wednesday.
Gugu Ncube stood outside the Union Buildings, wearing only a panty and another panty over her chest with a cloth placard.
She had been protesting the alleged sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of a colleague while working at the University of South Africa (Unisa).
Ncube demanded to address President Cyril Ramaphosa about the matters, which she said was being ignored.
Not long after she began her protest, female police officers apprehended her and bundled her into the back of a police van.
WARNING: Video contains nudity
This is how Gugu Ncube was handled by the @SAPoliceService pic.twitter.com/XONsbotf7X— Made in KwaZulu-Natal🐐 🇿🇦 (@nhlanhla_bhelo) March 13, 2019
"My name is Gugu Ncube and on Wednesday the 13th of March 2019 l am staging a One Woman protest at union building, nake_d. Nudity is a sign of my dignity that l have been stripped off of. I have nothing more to protect. My dignity is gone".— Shylet Chirwa (@ChirwaShylet) March 13, 2019
Is this the best protest my sister???? pic.twitter.com/rH3b1eT97g
Live from Pretoria union building #Gugu Ncube rolling out a one woman nude protest .".My president hear me out I have been striped naked off my dignity." pic.twitter.com/UXO6rmwVvt— Definitely khumza (@KDefinitely) March 13, 2019
Gugu Ncube arrested while doing a nude protest against another man she says raped her. Rape is serious and must be investigated. 2 yrs ago while on another man,Gugu lied that she is @Welshman_Ncube 's daughter. I was villified by some activists for exposing her on that allegation pic.twitter.com/kUSuifXXia— Simba Chikanza (@schikanza) March 13, 2019
Users on social media have responded to the videos, voicing their anger at Ncube being arrested instead of her concerns being addressed.
I strongly support Gugu Ncube for this outstanding protest. The world is rotten and needs stronghearted trailblazer like Gugu. Sexual harassment has no place in our society pic.twitter.com/uMs8d0eUvu— Emmanuel Manyati (@ManyatiEmmanuel) March 13, 2019
“Nobody in the world, nobody in history, has ever gotten their freedom by appealing to the moral sense of the people who were oppressing them.”— Waves (@Luyanda_Shandu) March 13, 2019
Assata Shakur
Gugu Ncube you are my hero, you came alone but stood as a million
They couldn’t arrest Mampitsha before Babes pressed charges but today a woman protesting for being sexual harassed they come in numbers armed even ... free Gugu Ncube— IG: pheladikgodu (@_Pheladi_) March 13, 2019
Why is Gugu Ncube arrested? Disrobing is a legitimate form of protest, used for many decades in this continent. @SAPoliceService https://t.co/67uGEddgrJ— Nomboniso Gasa (@nombonisogasa) March 13, 2019
So @SAPoliceService you'd rather arrest Gugu Ncube for public indecency rather than listening to her grievance ⁉️— Dr Sanele B. Gumede💎 (@SaneleBGumede_) March 13, 2019
South Africa will never be a better place of we stop terrorise and victimize those who need us most. The police are there to serve & protect, not make matters worse pic.twitter.com/Lspe4t8Pcj
Gugu Ncube has been taken to Sunny Side Police Station. Please show your support for Gugu and be there. We will NOT be silenced! #TheTotalShutdown #ReleaseGugu— #TheTotalShutdown (@WomenProtestSA) March 13, 2019
Gugu Ncube... We believe you, us men with a conscious will support you because no one should ever suffer the indignity of being violated sexually and physically also— THE ONLY GUY IN MIDRAND WITH FURNITURE😎👑🌟 (@Kimo__NK) March 13, 2019
Release GUGU NCUBE!!!!!— its sour boner. (@glamor_mdluli) March 13, 2019
Loving this country is like being in a situationship. I'm leaving might go Pluto because wow human beings.— uMakhosi Noentla (@makhosinoentla) March 13, 2019
The Gugu Ncube story is breaking
Gugu Ncube 💔😭— blah blah (@Nozzylicious) March 13, 2019
Popular in Local
-
Teen stabbed to death outside Joburg school
-
EXCLUSIVE: Zuma declines ANC Parly nomination, Dlamini, Mokonyane make the cut
-
Lesufi hopes video footage leads to arrests for Mondeor teen murder
-
It's a miracle: Cutting Edge exposes tricks used to con churchgoers
-
Jozi man takes #WooliesWaterChallenge to the next level
-
‘Power of Woolies water’ video gets store’s attention
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.